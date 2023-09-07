University of Washington, Seattle; One of the Most Dangerous College Campus

The University of Washington has a lot going on for itself. It has some great sports teams, it's in a cool part of Seattle, some excellent programs and top-class Alumni including Bruce Lee, Anna Faris, Kenny G, and even Yakima's own Kyle MacLachlan.

When I think of crimes on college campuses, any college in Washington State is far from my mind. You can imagine my surprise when I see University of Washington on a list like this.

Seattle Area Continues To Implement Precautions To Curb Outbreak Of Coronavirus Getty Images loading...

DegreeChoices.com listed the most dangerous college campuses in the United States and, to my surprise, University of Washington was featured on the list.

Down the list quite a ways coming in at #25 but still on the list all the same.

This list was comprised of violent crimes between 2019 - 2021 including rape, murder/manslaughter, aggravated assault and robbery.

The #1 most dangerous college in the United States is University of Michigan.

Find out more on Degree Choices website, including all of the positive things about UW.

