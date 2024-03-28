Yakima School District Superintendent Trevor Greene has informed parents of a planned student protest walkout for Thursday, March 28th.

Yakima students are furious about the Yakima School Board's recent decision to fire educators.

This student protest walkout has been organized by Yakima secondary students themselves, said Superintendent Greene in a message that went out to Yakima School District parents on Wednesday.

WHY ARE YAKIMA SCHOOL STUDENTS PROTESTING?

With the recent announcement that many Yakima School District jobs will be cut in the next school calendar year, many Yakima high school students have decided to exercise their first amendment right and hold a student walkout as many of the Yakima schools.

The Yakima School Board says the district urgently needs to save 14 million dollars, and the only solution is to fire over 100 assistant principals, counselors, paraeducators, and other educators in the 2024-2025 school year.

As you know with kids, once the rumor gets around about a student protest, word spreads pretty fast.

Yakima School District teachers are also aware of the plan for the high school student walkout as well.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO YAKIMA STUDENTS WHO WALK OUT OF CLASS BECAUSE OF THE PROTEST?

Although the teachers know about the student protest walkout, all classes will still resume as planned.

If your child is absent during the school day because they attend the peaceful demonstration, they will be marked as absent from class.

If you have any concerns or would like more information, you're asked to contact Dr. Greene directly at greene.trevor@ysd7.org.

