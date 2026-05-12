Chocolate Bar Recall in Washington State Expands to More Flavors

Chocolate Bar Recall in Washington State Expands to More Flavors

AntonioGuillem

In January, a chocolate company issued a product recall on a select few of their chocolate bars. Today, they extend that recall to even more of their popular chocolate bars.

(see the full list of chocolate bars being recalled below)

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Chocolate Bar Recall from Spring & Mulberry in WA

The FDA announced that Spring & Mulberry's chocolate bar line-up is now including the full line-up of their chocolate bars.

Earlier this year, 92.9 The Bull reported that they issued a product recall of a select few chocolate bars on the recall list. Now the FDA is saying the recall is still in full effect and includes even more of their chocolate bars that you would find in Washington State as well as online.

Spring & Mulberry Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella

Salmonella is the reason for the recall. If injested, you could get very ill with enhanced flu-like symptoms and could be very dangerous or even fatal to our senior citizens and children.

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Spring & Mulberry Product Recall List

If you have any of these, discard them or return them for a refund.

In alphabetical order:

Blood Orange
UPC: 850055470200

Coffee
UPC: 850055470224

Earl Grey
UPC: 850055470231

Lavender Rose
UPC: 850055470019

Mango Chili
UPC: 850055470033

Mint Leaf
UPC: 850055470217

Mixed Berry
UPC: 850055470026

Mulberry Fennel
UPC: 850055470149

Pecan Date
UPC: 850055470040

Pure Dark
UPC: 850055470002

Pure Dark Mini
UPC: 850055470132

Sea Salt
UPC: 850055470217

Ekaterina Minaeva
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See the press release from FDA on how to get your refund as well as photos of the products being recalled.

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Get a cool ice cream cone at these 6 great shops around Washington State

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Categories: Washington State News

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