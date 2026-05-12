In January, a chocolate company issued a product recall on a select few of their chocolate bars. Today, they extend that recall to even more of their popular chocolate bars.

(see the full list of chocolate bars being recalled below)

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Chocolate Bar Recall from Spring & Mulberry in WA

The FDA announced that Spring & Mulberry's chocolate bar line-up is now including the full line-up of their chocolate bars.

Earlier this year, 92.9 The Bull reported that they issued a product recall of a select few chocolate bars on the recall list. Now the FDA is saying the recall is still in full effect and includes even more of their chocolate bars that you would find in Washington State as well as online.

Spring & Mulberry Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella

Salmonella is the reason for the recall. If injested, you could get very ill with enhanced flu-like symptoms and could be very dangerous or even fatal to our senior citizens and children.

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Spring & Mulberry Product Recall List

If you have any of these, discard them or return them for a refund.

In alphabetical order:

Blood Orange

UPC: 850055470200

Coffee

UPC: 850055470224

Earl Grey

UPC: 850055470231

Lavender Rose

UPC: 850055470019

Mango Chili

UPC: 850055470033

Mint Leaf

UPC: 850055470217

Mixed Berry

UPC: 850055470026

Mulberry Fennel

UPC: 850055470149

Pecan Date

UPC: 850055470040

Pure Dark

UPC: 850055470002

Pure Dark Mini

UPC: 850055470132

Sea Salt

UPC: 850055470217

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See the press release from FDA on how to get your refund as well as photos of the products being recalled.