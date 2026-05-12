Chocolate Bar Recall in Washington State Expands to More Flavors
In January, a chocolate company issued a product recall on a select few of their chocolate bars. Today, they extend that recall to even more of their popular chocolate bars.
(see the full list of chocolate bars being recalled below)
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Chocolate Bar Recall from Spring & Mulberry in WA
The FDA announced that Spring & Mulberry's chocolate bar line-up is now including the full line-up of their chocolate bars.
Earlier this year, 92.9 The Bull reported that they issued a product recall of a select few chocolate bars on the recall list. Now the FDA is saying the recall is still in full effect and includes even more of their chocolate bars that you would find in Washington State as well as online.
Spring & Mulberry Recalled Due to Possible Salmonella
Salmonella is the reason for the recall. If injested, you could get very ill with enhanced flu-like symptoms and could be very dangerous or even fatal to our senior citizens and children.
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Spring & Mulberry Product Recall List
If you have any of these, discard them or return them for a refund.
In alphabetical order:
Blood Orange
UPC: 850055470200
Coffee
UPC: 850055470224
Earl Grey
UPC: 850055470231
Lavender Rose
UPC: 850055470019
Mango Chili
UPC: 850055470033
Mint Leaf
UPC: 850055470217
Mixed Berry
UPC: 850055470026
Mulberry Fennel
UPC: 850055470149
Pecan Date
UPC: 850055470040
Pure Dark
UPC: 850055470002
Pure Dark Mini
UPC: 850055470132
Sea Salt
UPC: 850055470217
See the press release from FDA on how to get your refund as well as photos of the products being recalled.
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Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals