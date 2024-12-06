Snohomish County, Washington, is in recovery mode after the severe impacts of a bomb cyclone storm that crossed Western Washington, causing damage to public infrastructure and private properties across the region. Preliminary estimates peg the total public property damages in the county above $18 million, with substantial repairs already well underway.

Damage to Public Infrastructure

The storm destroyed the power grid, and Snohomish PUD estimated $16 million in damages. So far, utility workers have replaced more than 130 utility poles, restored 30 miles of wire, and replaced 150 transformers to get service restored. But despite all those repairs, officials at Snohomish PUD remain on high alert for another possible storm. "We hope this was the season’s largest storm, but we’re prepared for more if needed," said Kellie Stickney, spokesperson for Snohomish PUD.

FEMA Assistance for Homeowners

In response to the storm, FEMA made assistance available for both homeowners and businesses impacted by the storm, but on the condition that the damages reached a specific level. The agency's threshold for its public assistance program calls for statewide damages to public infrastructure to surpass $14.5 million; thus, Snohomish County has already reached it. Still to come is the official word on what that assistance might amount to, with a maximum of $40,000 per household possible, though dependent on the case of an individual qualification.

FEMA assistance is designed to help meet critical needs; it is not designed or expected to return homes and properties to pre-disaster conditions. The process can be initiated through a damage assessment survey that was made available to homeowners. To date, 100 responses have been received with estimated private property damage of $2 million. The survey requires the address, cause of damage, value of losses, insurance information, and unmet needs of the homeowner.

Recovery and Assistance Centers

For those affected by the storm, residents can visit several public assistance centers on Friday, December 6, from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM. These centers are located at the following locations:

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, Station 81: 12409 21st St. NE, Lake Stevens

Lake Roesiger Fire Department: 1205 S Lake Roesiger Road, Snohomish

Evergreen State Fair Park (near Park and Ride): 17433 U.S. 2, Monroe

Preparing for Future Storms

What's important to note here is that officials are working on damage assessments and bracing for the next potential storm of the season." Lucia Schmidt, Director of Emergency Management, noted that, while valuable, FEMA's assistance only helps fill in some of the blanks associated with such damage, providing "vital help for those most in need." Snohomish PUD is working on enhancing repair systems based on the lessons of this storm to better respond should another similar incident occur in the future.

County officials continue the recovery process but still remain optimistic that this was the worst storm this season, with plans set for aiding residents through recovery.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi