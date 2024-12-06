Julefest back in Poulsbo WA; Norwegian culture and holiday cheer

Create unforgettable holiday magic this year as Julefest descends upon Poulsbo on Saturday, December 7, 2024. It has come to be an eagerly expected yearly affair with rich moments of community bonding, where the air is sure to be filled with festivities surrounded by Norwegian culture. This is a great kick-start to the holiday for either your first or twenty-first time around at Julefest.

A Day of Festive Shopping and Cultural Delights

Festivities kick off with the Julefest Nordic Market from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Poulsbo Sons of Norway Lodge. This vibrant market offers a range of handmade products from local artisans to satisfy anyone's tastes. Beautifully crafted stained glass and handmade ornaments to fleece blankets and knitwear are a great place to look for unique holiday gifts or even to treat yourself to something special.

In addition to that, the foodies will relish the flavor of Norway with numerous Norwegian street foods and sweets like gingerbread, jams, and many other Scandinavian treats. While shopping and feasting, keep an eye out for cultural activities like artisans' demonstrations, blacksmithing, wheat weaving, and handcrafted jewelry and ceramics up for sale

Getty / Canva Getty / Canva loading... Julefest

A Grand Viking Arrival and Bonfire Ceremony

The evening's highlight begins at dusk when the Poulsbo Sons of Norway Vikings escort the Santa Lucia Bride to shore by boat. This marks the dramatic beginning of the start of the bonfire ceremony, where the bride lights the Julefest bonfire, followed by the Viking King's Winter Solstice Proclamation—a spectacular cultural experience, along with the sights and sounds of Vikings bringing an ancient tradition to life.

Get our free mobile app

Join for the Most Unusual Holiday Party

Julefest is far more than a holiday event—it's a chance to embrace the season with a holiday celebration of local artisans and the rich Norwegian heritage that defines the community of Poulsbo. Be it the Nordic Market, the Viking festivities, or just the atmosphere in general, Julefest is going to be one to remember.