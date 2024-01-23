Can A High-Quality Pickle Improve The Taste Of A Bad Beer? An Experiment Reveals The Truth
In the nearly four years since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, many people have come to have a greater appreciation for things they may have previously taken for granted.
You know, the truly important things in life: the love of family, and friends, good health, having a job and a home, and golf, and beer and pickles.
Can A Good Pickle Improve The Taste of a Bad Beer?
This was the subject of an experiment I did in the summer of 2020. I was inspired to do so by an article I read on golf.com. The idea was that while you're out on the golf course on a hot summer day, you may have to drink less than quality beer. If so, you could salvage the brew and your thirst by plopping a good old pickle in the beer.
Now, this didn't make sense to me, although I could forgive someone for trying something like this under trying circumstances. But, while beer may make a bad round of golf more palatable, a bad beer can't be helped by anything.
Start With a Great Pickle and be Bold Enough to Choose a Bad Beer
I used a very common mass-production light beer. The brand, by the way, has since seen its market share plunge after making questionable marketing decisions.
As a craft beer lover, it's the sort of beer I couldn't choke down even if it was 100 degrees and I was missing every putt. However, I'm also a lover of good pickles and I used one of the best Yakima area pickle brands BIG PAPA'S.
A Bad Beer Can't Keep a Good Pickle Down
The good news, even though the delicious Big Papa's pickle couldn't redeem the bad-tasting mass production swill, the beer didn't hurt the pickle. It was still crisp, spicy, and delicious.
Use a Washington State Craft Beer For Maximum Enjoyment
So, my recommendation is to eat a good pickle, perhaps part of a charcuterie board, and then select a delicious craft beer of your choice. I'm going to leave the science to others and simply enjoy consuming good food and beverages as they were intended to be enjoyed.
