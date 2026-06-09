Over the years more and more 3-row SUVs became the trend to make them fit in a little more without the bulkiness of driving a minivan, especially for larger families. Recent reports from CarEdge, however, have noticed more and more opting for the minivan in 2026, especially in Washington State.

According to recent reports, the minivan is kind of making a comeback. Once a pretty popular vehicle in the '80s and '90s, the classic minivan, though still readily available for families, wasn't considered as cool as many other vehicles.

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So many factors went into this survey to discover why minivans are seemingly making a comeback. Affordability is always a big one.

Some minivans are selling for less (sometimes much less) than mid-sized SUVs that would provide the same amount of people capacity.

Insurance premiums are also often less expensive than the alternate routes as well. Some car buyers are now favoring practicality, value, and long-term savings when it comes to purchasing a minivan.

They're also discovering there's more storage in a minivan than a 3-row SUV, so you can fit a family and have room for a shopping trip or supplies for a family vacation.

Access to the third row is sometimes easier access in a minivan compared to SUVs that may have you folding a mid-row seat first. Some parents enjoy the sliding door so that you're not hitting the car next to you when you or your child swings the door wide open.

Minivans might provide better fuel economy compared to a larger SUV.

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There are even options for minivan hybrids from some of the major companies. In many cases, it's not about the return of minivans in an unironic manor, it's just more and more of our younger generation are discovering that it's not about being cool, but saving money and providing for your family is more important than how cool you are.

Taking care of your family is the coolest you can be.