Northwest Tea Festival The Art Of Tea In WA

Stress is a very dangerous thing. A couple of years back, I was overwhelmed with stress and needed to find time for myself. I am a very ritualistic person, and someone suggested I look into having Chinese tea. The art of enjoying Chinese tea is interesting, to say the least.

Start with your water, of course. Then comes the tea selection. I have this amazing aged pu-erh tea stuffed in very small oranges, smaller than a ping-pong ball. You pour the water on the tea in a specific cup, then pour it into a holding glass so it doesn’t continue to brew, and finally into your tiny cup to enjoy. Except for the first pour, which you pour directly onto your tea pets. Yes, that’s another part of tea culture—the tea pet that rests on your tea table, bringing you luck, fortune, or happiness. Then you just repeat that process upwards of 10 times. It’s delicious tea, and most importantly, it’s incredibly enjoyable and relaxing. Anytime I need to have some time to myself and be lost in a ritual for meditation, I turn to this.

In celebration of tea culture and hopefully getting you turned onto the tea life, the Northwest Tea Festival, one of the country's largest tea festivals, is taking place in Seattle this weekend. It's a welcoming event for both newcomers and seasoned tea enthusiasts, featuring a variety of teas, tastings, and educational experiences.

Why It Matters:

Tea culture can be intimidating, especially for those only familiar with basic tea options.

The festival aims to create an inviting space for people of all experience levels to explore tea culture.

Details of the Festival:

When: Saturday (10 am–6 pm) and Sunday (10 am–4 pm) at Seattle Center's Exhibition Hall.

Cost: $20 entry includes a porcelain tasting cup, tote bag, and access to both days. Kids under 12 enter free.

Activities:

Over 50 vendors and experts

Small-group tastings and a tasting lounge

Presentations on tea brewing basics and the 5,000-year history of tea

A dedicated tasting lounge for kids

For Beginners and Experts:

Beginners can explore sampler sets from vendors to start their tea journey.

Experienced tea enthusiasts can try new blends for 2024, compare regional teas, or explore differences in harvest years.

Tea Insights:

All true teas come from the Camellia sinensis plant, originally from China and later introduced to India.

Tea has traveled globally, with regions cultivating unique flavors, much like wine.

The variety of tea exceeds that of wine, offering endless complexities to explore.

Herbal "teas" (e.g., chamomile, lavender) are technically "tisanes."

While most of the U.S. and especially Seattle are known for their love of coffee, this festival offers a chance to appreciate the magic of tea.