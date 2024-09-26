“The President’s Own” Returning To Kennewick

United States Marine Band Returns to Kennewick for a Free Concert on October 28

Kennewick is set to host the renowned United States Marine Band, "The President’s Own," as part of their Coast to Coast tour on Monday, October 28, at the Art Fuller Auditorium at Kennewick High School. The concert will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., promising an evening of unforgettable music and patriotism.

How to Secure Your Tickets:

Tickets will be available September 28, and are free to the public, with a limit of four tickets per request. While tickets ensure entry, they are valid only until 7:15 p.m., after which seating will be opened to standby attendees.

Concert Highlights:

Under the direction of Lt. Col. Ryan Nowlin, the band will deliver a program that spans a wide range of music genres. Audiences can look forward to hearing traditional band repertoire, Sousa marches, instrumental solos, and more, all presented in a style that honors the band's historic traditions.

The Marine Band’s Legacy:

Founded in 1798, the Marine Band is America's oldest continuously active professional musical organization. With a history of performing for every U.S. president since John Adams, the band’s primary mission is to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. Their Coast to Coast tour is a continuation of a tradition started by John Philip Sousa in 1891.

Concert Details:

Event: United States Marine Band Concert

Date & Time: October 28, 2024, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. PDT

Location: Art Fuller Auditorium, Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick, WA 99336

Tickets: Free (available September 28, limit of 4 per request)

Ticket Validity: Tickets valid until 7:15 p.m night of the event; open seating afterward

Restrictions: No large bags or backpacks allowed

Learn More: Visit the Marine Band's website here

Don't miss this chance to experience the extraordinary performance of "The President's Own" as they bring their rich history and musical mastery to Kennewick!