Lamb Pops are a Very Real Appetizer in Yakima
Lamb Pops?
Yep. Lamb Pops.
Well, I was at a local restaurant in Yakima when I saw Lamb Pops on the menu in the appetizer section. Though I know I'd be paying a premium, they were running for more than most meals in many places in Yakima.
Still, though. Lamb Pops. I had to try them. So I did.
Zero regrets.
Where can you find lamb pops in Yakima?
I found these at Yakima Steak Company. I was curious about a few things there so we decided to go there to see what we could find. I was looking over the Yakima Steak Company menu and saw these along with several other fun looking items that I was eager to try. This time around, though, had to get the lamb pops.
If you've never had lamb, it's hard to put into words but if you didn't know any better, it's just another type of steak. These were perfect and for $30 I thought they were just fine. Fine enough to share. The next time you're at Yakima Steak Company, or maybe you've never had lamb before and wanna scratch that off your 'foods I've had' list, that's definitely an option.
And if you win the Million Dollar Bracket Challenge locally with the most wins, you'll get $500 to Yakima Steak Company. For that you can order 13 of these and still have a bit left over.
