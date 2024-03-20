Lamb Pops are a Very Real Appetizer in Yakima

Lamb Pops?

Yep. Lamb Pops.

Well, I was at a local restaurant in Yakima when I saw Lamb Pops on the menu in the appetizer section. Though I know I'd be paying a premium, they were running for more than most meals in many places in Yakima.

Still, though. Lamb Pops. I had to try them. So I did.

Zero regrets.

Where can you find lamb pops in Yakima?

John Riggs John Riggs loading...

I found these at Yakima Steak Company. I was curious about a few things there so we decided to go there to see what we could find. I was looking over the Yakima Steak Company menu and saw these along with several other fun looking items that I was eager to try. This time around, though, had to get the lamb pops.

If you've never had lamb, it's hard to put into words but if you didn't know any better, it's just another type of steak. These were perfect and for $30 I thought they were just fine. Fine enough to share. The next time you're at Yakima Steak Company, or maybe you've never had lamb before and wanna scratch that off your 'foods I've had' list, that's definitely an option.

And if you win the Million Dollar Bracket Challenge locally with the most wins, you'll get $500 to Yakima Steak Company. For that you can order 13 of these and still have a bit left over.

Get our free mobile app

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip. Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman

LOOK: 34 spooky dessert recipes for this Halloween

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals Gallery Credit: John Robinson

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

SWEET: Here are the most popular Halloween candies

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked:

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America