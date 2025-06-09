One of the Highest Restaurants in the World is Found in WA

I'm sure you already know which restaurant I'm talking about when it comes to high elevation restaurants in Washington State. Sometimes you'd like your meal to come with a nice view.

Looking out on the water is always a great option when you have rivers, lakes, or oceans nearby. But what about a view of the city, like say in Seattle? Many cities can provide that as well. And the higher up it is, the better.

No, not that kind of 'high'. Elevation is what we're talking about.

Loupe Lounge Restaurant at the Space Needle in Seattle Cody Fitzgerald on Unsplash loading...

Loupe: The Highest Restaurant in WA

Have you eaten at the Space Needle before? It's been a long time since I've been to Loupe Lounge near the top of the Space Needle. It may not have even been called that when I went in the late '80s. But I do remember the experience.

I remember looking at the menu and laughing to myself that the Space Needle had this super fancy restaurant.

At the time, it was the fanciest restaurant I'd ever been to, and they had a peanut butter and jelly sandwich on the menu. I remember it was something like $4 back then, too. If they still have it now, I bet it'd be $20, easily.

I don't remember what I ordered at the Space Needle restaurant back then. It was probably chicken strips or something safe. But I do remember that view!

Love Food lists restaurants with high elevation around the world, including some pretty swank looking places in UK, Madrid and more. Several of them are here in the United States as well, including in New York, Miami, and San Antonio.

