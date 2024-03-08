The Best Bread Pudding in the World isn’t in England or the South, but in Yakima, WA

Bread Pudding is one of those dessert options that had be confused as a kid.

"...so, it's pudding made from bread?"

No, not exactly. Well, Yes, but still.

It originated in England where 'pudding' is the same as saying 'dessert' so saying bread pudding implies it's a dessert of some sort made from bread. Like the lyrics "bring us some figgy pudding" from that Christmas song, you imagine like Jello pudding made from fig. Not the same. In fact, figgy pudding is pretty close to bread pudding.

Enough of the origin story...

Where can you find the best bread pudding in the world?

Though I've seen bread pudding on many restaurant menus in the south and when I've been to the UK a couple of times but they all pale in comparison to the glory known as this work of art from Yakima Steak Company.

oven baked brioche, vanilla custard, topped with vanilla ice cream and bourbon caramel pecan sauce

Everything made in-house. It doesn't get any better than this.

It's not 100% exactly the same, but imagine if there was a large, sharable dessert that had the same warm texture of the inside of a cinnamon roll. It's a lot like that. Perfect texture all the way through.

That whole sharable is also completely optional.

And if you win the Million Dollar Bracket Challenge locally with the most wins, you'll get $500 to Yakima Steak Company. For that you can 40 of these bad boys.

