No Surprise! The Top 3 Coffee Cities in the US are All on the West Coast

Our friends at Wallet Hub love to go out, do some research, crunch some numbers, and tell us what's going on in the United States and where our states and cities rank among each other in various aspects.

When I saw they had a list of best coffee cities around the US I already knew what cities would rank higher than others.

What I didn't expect, but am not surprised by, is that the top 3 cities are all cities on the west side of the United States.

What are the best coffee cities in the United States?





I would have sworn that Seattle would have been first place among all, but they gave that first place spot to Portland, Oregon.

So Seattle must be second? Nope. That place belongs to San Francisco, California.

Seattle runs 3rd. Yes, the home of Starbucks is the 3rd best coffee city. Still very high on the list but I would have thought Seattle would come in first place.

A few other states to note is that Fremont, California, has the highest average annual spending on coffee.

Chesapeake, Virginia, has more of those single-cup coffee makers than anyone else.

Portland, not only is it first place for best coffee city, but also has the most coffee and tea manufacturers in comparison to anyone else.

Other cities that ranked high on the list are Honolulu, Hawaii, which was 4th place. I know several who love that Kona Coffee. And our friends in neighboring Boise, Idaho, ranked 50.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker