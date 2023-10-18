10 Washington State Haunted and Very Creepy Urban Legends
Since Halloween is right around the corner, I recently asked some of our listeners to share with me some haunted and creepy urban legends of Washington state. Their responses sent chills up one of my legs!
I grew up in Nashville, and there were some pretty freaky and horrifying urban legends that I loved hearing about. I am not superstitious or easily creeped out, yet the tale of the Montgomery Bell Witch always frightened me.
Legend has it that if you look into a mirror and say, "I hate The Bell Witch!" three times in a row, she will appear in your mirror. I have tried it many times and she hasn't appeared in my mirror-YET.
Here are ten of the spooky tales lurking about Washington state.
Swamp Lady near Granger:
“She lost her baby and legend has it you could hear her at night crying for it..” - Patty R.
“Fort Simcoe.” Michelle D.
“The never ending hole on Manastash Ridge (Mel’s Hole).” Vennessa B.
“There is a house [in downtown Yakima] on S.6th Street and E Chestnut on the right that is supposed to be haunted. It’s an old 2-story house.” Byron S.
“Phantom hitchhiker on North Track Road between Wapato & Toppenish. You will pick up them up, then they will disappear from your inside your car, sometime later.” Heather H.
“Capitol Theatre has a spirit (named Shorty).” Sonia P.
RELATED: SHORTY Has Haunted The Capitol Theatre for 80+ Years
“There’s a ghost that pushes your car uphill in the Sunnyside and Toppenish area.” Amber F.
“Gravity Hill, on the outskirts of the Prosser and Grandview area!” Fran G.
“Native people up and down the Northwest Coast and perhaps in many other areas have spoken of little, wild human-type beings that live in the forest. If a good person is lost in the woods, The Stick Indian will guide him to safety; whereas, a bad person will be led deeper into the forest. The Stick Indian also steals badly behaved children, and Coyote, the Trickster, is always involved to show us how not to behave, or to have fun in a mischievous manner.” Tonna K.
“Northtown Coffee House was an old crematorium, and it is said that they found human fingernail scratchings on the insides of the old incinerator!!!” J.D.
“The cement slab in Celebration Park [in Federal Way] that is said to house some kind of monster or demon where double doors were once locked.” J.D.
“There's an underground Yakima near The Golden Wheel Restaurant and the old Dragon Inn. The City says underground Yakima, where opioids were once smuggled, is too dangerous for access to the public.” J.D.
“In Yakima, The Sports Center, and the business next to the Key Bank drive thru, and a room on the backside of a building near Ron's Coin & Book in Yakima, which I think is the old K&K. All of those places are haunted.” J.D.
"The princess daughter of Chief Seattle supposedly haunts Pike Place Market." - Washington INNsiders
Have fun not getting too creeped out by Washington state's haunted urban legends!
Report a typo or correction
Got a news tip? Email us here.
TRENDING STORIES:
One of the Most Filmed Movie Locations in the World Is in Oregon
10 Essential Lessons You’ll Learn Living in Washington State
The Most Beautiful Town in Washington State
3 Types of Weapons You Cannot Legally Own in Washington State
The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
States with the most registered hunters
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger
LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal
Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn