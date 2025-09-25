Corn Maze Season Begins in the Yakima Valley

Do you want to be frightened or delighted this season? Curfman's Massive Corn Maze is back and ready for action. Opening weekend begins Saturday, September 27th.

Crowds love coming here for the corn maze and for the DONUTS! I've seen people already making plans to take the kids. Fall weather means time to hit up the corn maze!

What's So Special About Curfman's Massive Corn Maze?

There's a challenging obstacle course throughout the corn maze, a wood maze, plus plenty of fire pit spaces to make some S'mores. Sometimes they have live music with a spooky DJ. You can also find plenty of spots to take (and make) memories and fun pictures of the kids.

Hayrides

One time-honored tradition at the corn maze is the hayrides. Get pulled by a tractor across the corn fields--it's a lot of fun, even if the ride feels 'slow.'

Duck Races

This year they are bringing something new to Curfman's Massive Corn Maze: Duck Races. You and the fam can cheer on your favorite duck as it races around the gigantic metal tub.

Note: The admission gate closes one hour before closing time to make sure everyone leaves on time. The corn maze is closed to the public on Wednesdays and Thursdays until October 30th. Normal operating hours are 4:30-11 p.m. during the week, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.