The Pacific Northwest is one of a kind; we have our own distinctive culture that often makes one homesick if we get too far away. There are some standout things that make us proud and defensive, from our way of dress, food, and the way we talk.

Washington State Washington State: Photo Credit Peter Thomas on Unsplash loading...

It's sometimes pretty easy to tell the out-of-towners and newbies; we can spot a few of them from a mile away (umbrellas are a dead giveaway for one thing).

Get our free mobile app

Why “Spendy” Is the Favorite PNW Word Right Now

Threads user PNWPassport asked a question the other day that started off with just a dozen or so replies the first time I saw it. It now has nearly 2,000 responses. It seems the question hit a nerve - a good one though!

View on Threads

"What's the most "pnw" word that locals use. Rain doesn't count," said the Thread. The most popular answers made me smile that I, too, say them all the time. After living here in WA State for over two decades, I am finally a true Pacific Northwesterner! "

Let's see if you say (or know) what any of these words and phrases mean here in Washington and Oregon.

Can you guess what the most popular word is in the PNW right now?

"The mountain is out."

"Hella"

"The Coast" instead of the beach

"Geoduck." (Bonus points if you know how to say it correctly!)

The #1 word that kept coming up in the replies was "spendy", which to us seems self-explanatory. If you aren't from 'round here, however, enjoy the definition:

SPENDY Pacific Northwest Evergreen Trees Photo Credit: Shayd Johnson on Unsplash/Canva loading...

Other words and phrases that true PNW residents say include: "Yeah, no!" "JoJos" instead of potato wedges "Cran" instead of crayon..."Beg" instead of bag..."IPA" instead of calling it a pale amber beer..."Prefunk" instead of partying or tailgating before going out to a party or the club...



View on Threads

Get to Know a Couple of Our Fave PNW Grocery Stores While You're at It

A couple of our favorite grocery stores include Grocery Outlet and WinCo. Take our poll and see which one is your favorite of the two.

Read More: Wine Slushies Recipes You Can Make with Washington State Wines

Now that you've been "hip" to some Pacific Northwest slang, how about seeing what tattoos everyone around here seems to have?

Tattoos Everyone Has in Washington Feelings will be hurt. Just don't shoot the messenger because I'm just pointing out what I see. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen