Seattle is getting way too expensive to live in anymore. Sad! Redfin.com noticed a trend of Seattleites fleeing in droves to cities like Phoenix and Portland, Oregon. They also noticed there are five Washington towns that are getting an influx from former Emerald City residents.

Seattle is my favorite place to visit in Washington; I'm not surprised because I have always loved the hustle and bustle of big cities. While I'm over here "green" with envy of people living in Seattle, they are ditching the brutal traffic jams, rising rates of homelessness, and graffiti-stained bridges and buildings for the small-town life.

Spokane to Seattle: The Most Popular In-State Move Right Now

While Seattleites are busy moving out, there's one city that had the biggest boom of residents moving in: Spokane. The Redfin report noted this surprising trend by looking at which American cities had the most searches for moving to Seattle.

There are some great reasons to move to a smaller Washington town, like the lower cost of living, art-centric communities, and opportunities to start new businesses or work remotely.

These are the top five towns in Washington where we see Seattleites moving.

#5

Port Angeles

Port Angeles

I don't blame anyone for wanting to move to Port Angeles. It's close enough to Canada and surrounded by gorgeous coastal scenery.

#4

Wenatchee

Wenatchee

People craving small-town vibes would be sure to like Wenatchee (or East Wenatchee).

#3

Ellensburg

Ellensburg

Don't sleep on Ellensburg; this college town is hopping with energy and opportunities (and a rodeo).

#2

Aberdeen

Aberdeen

Aberdeen is affordable, the birthplace of Kurt Cobain, and not far from amazing places to hike and kayak, and it could possibly be a treasure trove of opportunities to flourish--whether you are single or have a family.

#1

Bellingham

Bellingham

Bellingham has a reputation as the best small-town haven for the quirky, artistic, and free-spirited. It's also been named the most hippie town in Washington.

Can you see yourself moving to one of these gorgeous towns, too?

