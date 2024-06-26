Now, I am no vegan by any means, but there are times in my life when my family and I will jump on the plant-based lifestyle. We cut the meat, processed foods, and sugar and go about our days. It usually works wonders for me. I feel better, I feel more clear-headed, and I'm living a better me. The issue is, I'm a carnivore at heart. It's hard for me to stick to a program like that when I could, and would gladly, live on meat alone.

Benefits

Now, some potential health benefits of a plant-based diet include:

Lower risk of disease: Some studies have shown that a plant-based diet can lower the risk of cardiometabolic diseases like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Other studies suggest a plant-based diet can also lower the risk of cancer.

More nutrients: A plant-based diet can contain more nutrients than the average American diet.

Mental health: Some people say that eating a plant-based diet has improved their mental health, including helping them sleep better and feel calmer.

Environmental benefits: Avoiding animal products can reduce an individual's carbon footprint.

Juicy Marbles

One thing I am going to check out next time I jump on the plant-based diet is Juicy Marbles. From everything I have seen, this might be the best alternative meat out there. They have thick-cut filet tender plant-based steak, whole-cut loin tender plant-based muscle, and one that really fascinated me: the bone-in ribs succulent plant-based ribs. Now, I have never cared for impossible meats very much, or veggie patties, but this company seems to be doing something different. It looks, smells, and tastes like meat, they say. I don't know if you are jumping on a health kick and want to try plant-based, or maybe you already are, but I, for one, am trying this the next time the mood strikes when I am on my plant-based kick to help keep me on track.