Washington Robbery: 3 Suspects Arrested, 1 At Large

A seemingly routine online marketplace transaction turned violent on November 6th in the Salmon Creek area of Clark County. According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), a victim attempting to sell a cell phone was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted by three suspects.

The Incident

The incident occurred around 5:20 pm at an apartment complex. The victim arranged to meet the buyers, who arrived in a blue Dodge Durango. During the encounter, one suspect took the phone, brandished a firearm, and struck the victim in the head with the weapon. "Thankfully, the victim's injuries were not life-threatening," stated CCSO spokesperson Sergeant John Thompson. Following an investigation, detectives arrested Howard Osawa (18) and Va’Zjahn Willis (19) on charges of robbery and trafficking stolen property. The blue Dodge Durango and the firearm used in the crime have also been recovered.

Authorities Still Seek Third Suspect:

The search continues for the third suspect involved in the robbery. He is described as a Hispanic or Pacific Islander man, between 5'10" and 6'2" with a large build. He was last seen wearing a light-colored Champion hoodie and has long hair styled in a ponytail.

"We believe this group may be responsible for other similar robberies targeting victims through online platforms," added Sergeant Thompson. "Anyone with information about the outstanding suspect, or with details about potential past incidents, is urged to contact Detective Elijah Page at Elijah.page@clark.wa.gov."

Safety Tips for Online Transactions:

The CCSO encourages residents to prioritize safety when conducting online transactions. Here are some recommended precautions:

Meet in a well-lit public location: Do not invite strangers to your home or secluded areas. Opt for a police station parking lot or other populated space.

Do not invite strangers to your home or secluded areas. Opt for a police station parking lot or other populated space. Take someone with you: Having a friend or family member present increases accountability and deters potential criminals.

Having a friend or family member present increases accountability and deters potential criminals. Trust your instincts: If something feels off, it probably is. Don't hesitate to walk away from a situation that makes you uncomfortable.

If something feels off, it probably is. Don't hesitate to walk away from a situation that makes you uncomfortable. Consider alternative options: Explore secure online marketplaces with buyer/seller protection programs.

