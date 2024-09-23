Did You Notice the Name of the Yakima Celebrity in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?

My auto correct wants me to delete the extra word, but the movie is called Beetlejuice Beetlejuice!

I finally got to watch the original movie that came out back in the late 90s, can you believe it took me so long to see it?

My 13-year-old daughter, Willow, told me that she was going to watch it and I begged her to let me know when she got to the last 15 minutes or so because I had fallen asleep watching it and wanted to see how it ended.

She forgot.

So, even though I didn't know how the first movie ended, I picked up on a few of the facts during the new movie.

When you watch the opening credit scene in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, you'll see a few recognizable names in the overlay, like Director Tim Burton, Winona Ryder, Cathleen O'Hara, Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, and, lo and behold, I saw that there is a Yakima person's name on there! Did you catch it?

She was born in Yakima, lived in Quincy, dropped out of high school, had a baby, and worked her way up to becoming one of Hollywood's sought after costume designers.

SAY HELLO TO COLLEEN ATWOOD, EVERYBODY!

Colleen Atwood and Kate Blanchett 83rd Annual Academy Awards - Press Room Getty Images loading...

Colleen has won several Oscars for her amazing designs.

She is so good, Tim Burton has requested her for almost all of his heavy-hitter projects, including the acclaimed Netflix show, Wednesday.

Colleen has designed costumes for movies like Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Edward Scissorhands, Planet of the Apes, Lemony Snickets A Series of Unfortunate Events, and so many more movies we love. I could go on!

If you want to read more about this exceptional lady and her Washington State history, be sure to check out the article link below!

