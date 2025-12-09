Washington’s 3 Favorite Resorts That Will Make You Want to Ski
A-List celebrities might head to places like Aspen or nearby Whistler in Canada, but for us in Washington, we love to head straight for the hidden ski resort gems in our own neck of the woods.
A recent report from Saily, a global e-Sim card provider for travelers, ranked the best ski resorts in the world and sadly, none of the Evergreen State ski resorts made the cut, but I can still tell you the top three places we Washingtonians prefer for a world-class experience. (I've even included an honorable mention at the end of this article).
17800 Alpental Access Rd NE, Seattle
This is a hot spot to go tubing in the snow and night skiing, according to Yelpers. Fair warning, you'll find a lot of Seattleites there on any given day.
93001 NE Stevens Pass, Leavenworth
Fans love to carpool to make finding a place to park much easier, although they do accept reservations. If you have a Vail pass, you can use your Epic Pass here. The key is to get there early in the morning for less crowds and great parking spots.
33914 Crystal Mountain Blvd, Enumclaw
Yelpers say they love it because you can take adult ski lessons if you're a newbie. It's a dog-friendly ski resort and you can pre-pay for reserved parking. Just don't throw snowballs or you might get kicked out!
Even Sasquatch loves chillin' at Crystal Mountain!
Honorable Mention:
48935 US Highway 12, Randle, WA
One of the coolest winter festivals you'll find in WA State is the Winter Carnival up at White Pass. Watch talented ice artists sculpture everything from ice castles to who knows what! The best part is if you don't want to ski, you can hit up the lodge for some hot buttered rum (or at least they used to serve them back when I was there years ago). Kids love the bunny slopes here, too.
These three Washington ski resorts deliver winter magic that’ll have you heading for the mountains: Crystal Mountain, Stephens Pass, and The Summit at Snoqualmie Pass!
