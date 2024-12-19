Embrace Nature: Apply For The Cascade-Siskiyou Artist Retreat

The Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument (CSNM) invites artists of all mediums to apply for its Artist-in-Residence Program, a one-to-two-week creative retreat set against the spectacular landscapes of southern Oregon.

Program Details

What: A unique residency opportunity during June that allows artists to take in the natural beauty of CSNM and share their works with the public.

Who: Open to artists from all disciplines and styles.

Goal: To foster artistic expression that highlights the monument's stunning environments and biodiversity.

Key Dates and Application Information

Application Deadline: January 24, 2025.

Selection Criteria: Applications will be evaluated on the basis of entry materials, a residency proposal, professionalism, and creative vision.

Benefits for Selected Artists

The chosen artist will enjoy:

Full immersion in the monument's diverse and serene landscapes.

An opportunity to showcase work to the public during the residency.

Retention of rights to a donated work created during the residency.

Highlight of the Previous Year’s Artist

In 2024, scientific illustrator Serena Richelle captivated audiences by sketching the monument's unique species. Her work demonstrated how the program can merge art and science.

Application Process

Interested artists can find the application form on the Artist-in-Residence website. Applications, including samples of artwork, should be submitted electronically to jduwe@blm.gov in one transmission.