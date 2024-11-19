America’s Beloved Grandmother: Betty White To Be on a Stamp

Betty White, America's beloved grandmother and a true television pioneer is set to be commemorated by the United States Postal Service with a stamp in 2025. If you were ever a stamp collector—or just someone who loves a good tribute—this is definitely one for the books! It's a fitting honor for someone whose long and impactful career touched so many lives.

White’s rise to fame began way back in 1939 when she broke into television just three months after high school graduation. She was ahead of her time, becoming one of the first women to host a TV show and star in a sitcom. Over the years, she became a household name and a staple on the small screen.

Her sitcom roles are legendary. White shone as the sharp-tongued Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1977), winning two Emmys for her performances. Then, she captured hearts again as the sweet and sometimes naive Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls (1985-1992), a role that continues to resonate with fans. She didn't stop there—White brought her comedic timing to Hot in Cleveland (2010-2015) as the sassy Elka Ostrovsky, further solidifying her place in TV history.

But Betty White's talent extended far beyond sitcoms. She appeared in hit films like The Proposal and You Again, guest-starred on iconic shows such as The Sonny and Cher Show, 30 Rock, and Ally McBeal, and even hosted one of the highest-rated Saturday Night Live episodes in 2010. Her love for animals also defined much of her life, as she advocated for zoos and endangered species.

White’s impressive accolades include five Primetime Emmys, a competitive Daytime Emmy, a Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy, and a Los Angeles regional Emmy. Despite her passing in December 2021 at 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday, her legacy has only continued to grow. She became a cultural icon, beloved by fans young and old. Even after her death, her fan mail continued to pour in, especially during the pandemic, a testament to her enduring popularity.

The upcoming stamp, set to be released in 2025, will feature a stunning 2010 photograph of White by Kwaku Alston, which was also used on the cover of her biography. Designed by Greg Breeding, the stamp will serve as a lasting tribute to White’s impact on American television. The U.S. Postal Service rightly called her an "icon of American television," acknowledging her incredible legacy.

And Betty White isn’t the only legend getting a stamp—New Orleans musician Allen Toussaint will also be honored, with more stamps expected to be announced in the coming months.

So, as we await the release of this special stamp in 2025, let’s reflect on Betty White’s remarkable career and the love she brought to so many. I can’t think of a better way to send a letter than with a stamp that honors a true icon.