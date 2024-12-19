Suspect At Large: Wanted For Gruesome Death of Seattle Bus Driver

In a shocking incident, a King County Metro driver, identified as Shawn Yim, 59, was stabbed to death on a bus in Seattle's University District early Wednesday morning. Yim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details of the Incident

It had happened around 3 a.m. near the 4100 block of University Way NE, just close to the campus of the University of Washington. Yim left the bus after the attack and collapsed in an alley, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Richard Sitzlack, 53, maced and stabbed Yim following an altercation near the University of Washington. Yim collapsed after walking a short distance and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect Information

The suspect, described as Richard Sitzlack, is 6'5" tall and weighs 195 pounds. He fled the scene northbound through an alley. Despite K9 searches, he remains at large. Law enforcement, including Seattle Police Department homicide detectives and the King County Sheriff's Office, urge anyone with information to call 911 or the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Investigation Status

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators closed off the area to collect evidence. The motive for the attack is not yet known.

Community Impact

This is Metro's first in-line-of-duty driver death since November 1998. Shawn Yim joined King County Metro in 2015 and was well-liked by his coworkers. His death has hit his colleagues and the wider transit community very hard.

Related Developments

The stabbing has again brought to light the concerns of safety inside Seattle's transit system. Recently, bus stops along 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street were closed due to an explosion of illegal activities and violence in the area. No timeline has been given for their reopening, emphasizing the urgency of addressing these safety challenges. Transit union leaders and officials are demanding enhanced safety measures for operators. The Seattle Police Department is asking for the public's help in solving this crime. Any tip could help.

