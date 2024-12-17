Plan Your Commute: King County Metro Bus Stop Closure For Safety Reasons

Metro Halts Stops at 12th and Jackson in Seattle Over Safety Issues

King County Metro has temporarily shut down the bus stops at 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street amid persistent safety concerns in the area. The decision was made after Metro officials cited frequent illegal activity, including violent incidents.

While Metro did not specify previous incidents, the move comes after stabbings on November 10 and several other violent incidents in the area earlier in November.

Several bus routes are impacted, including Routes 1, 7, 9, 14, 36, 60, and 106. Metro has recommended that riders use nearby alternative stops along South Jackson Street, Rainier Avenue South, and other nearby locations.

Alternate Bus Stops

Routes 1, 7, 14, 106: South Jackson Street & 8th Avenue South (eastbound) and South Jackson Street & Boren Avenue South (westbound).

Route 36: South Jackson Street & 8th Avenue South or 12th Avenue South & South Weller Street.

Route 60: 12th Avenue South & South Weller Street and East Yesler Way at Broadway.

Route 9: Northbound riders can board at Boren Avenue & East Yesler Way or Rainier Avenue South & South Dearborn Street. Southbound riders can board at Rainier Avenue South & South King Street.

The First Hill Seattle Streetcar will continue to serve the 12th Avenue South & South Jackson Street stop.

Metro has partnered with both Metro Transit Police and the Seattle Police Department to address concerns in the area. Metro states the closure is temporary, and updates will follow as the situation evolves.