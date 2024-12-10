You’ve heard a lot about the work, the workers, and the pets at Yakima Humane Society!

But coming up soon, you’ll be able to see the operation for yourself!

And also save on a new family member for the holidays!

The Yakima Humane Society is holding an Open House at their main location at 2405 West Birchfield Road.

This is your chance to go inside, walk through the kennels, pet the pets, and see all the amazing animals that could use a good forever home!

Yakima Humane Society Home For The Holidays Open House!

The Open House at the Yakima Humane Society is set for December 20th from 1:30 pm to 7 pm.

In addition to touring the facilities and meeting the pets, the Yakima Humane Society will also have Hot Chocolate, Cookies, and treats (for the pets).

Plus, best of all, a discount on adoption fees!

Save On A New Family Member When You Adopt From The Yakima Humane Society!

During the open house, get 25% off the adoption fees with a donation to the Yakima Humane Society’s pet pantry!

That’s double helping; you take home a new, four-legged, furry family member and help out the other animals whose turn to go home will be soon to come!

For more information on Yakima Humane Society’s ‘Home For The Holidays Open House’ event, visit their Facebook page or call 509-457-6854.

For more ways to help out Yakima Humane Society with donations or even volunteering, visit YakimaHumane.org.

