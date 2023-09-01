Feeling Bored? Over 50 Yakima Valley Events in September!

Throughout the many, many years I've lived on this planet, I've found that people who are constantly bored are boring people. People who say, "I'm bored; there's nothing to do," need to open up their eyes because life is busy, especially this month! It's the first day of September, and my calendar is overflowing with events, shows, fairs, entertainment, and fun! So many things to occupy our time I had to make a list to keep track of it all, and I'm sure I've missed something! If I did, let me know.

DATES & EVENTS LEGAL DISCLAIMER:

Dates are subject to change; these events were found via business websites, event pages, and Facebook/Social Media posts. This is in NO WAY a paid advertisement for these events. We are including them without compensation or promise of payment in any form. If we missed an event, please let us know by sending a message to us via our station app.

FIRST WEEKEND & WEEK OF SEPTEMBER EVENTS!

Friday the 1st – Rejected Rhinestones @ The Chainsaw Cat

Friday the 1st – 5th Anniversary Bash @ Game & Grog

Friday the 1st – Ian Jones @ The Outskirts Brewing Co.

Friday the 1st – 4th Kittitas County Fair @ Ellensburg Fairgrounds

Saturday the 2nd – House Dance Party! @ The Chainsaw Cat

Saturday the 2nd – Rock Band Night @ Game & Grog

Sunday the 3rd – Jungle Brothers w/Militant Poetry/Nononsense & Daniel Rincon @ Bearded Monkey

Sunday the 3rd – Free Movie Night @ The Chainsaw Cat

Sunday the 4th – American Honey @ Wilridge Winery & Vineyard

Tuesday the 5th – Open Mic Comedy @ Bill’s Place

Thursday the 7th – Open Mic Comedy @ The Chainsaw Cat

Thursday the 7th – Weekly Commander Tournament @ Game & Grog

Friday the 8th – Land of Wolves, Malinois, Bad Habit & Invicta @ The Chainsaw Cat

Friday the 8th – 9th – Sundome Volleyball Festival @ Yakima Sundome

Friday the 8th – 9th – Naches Sportsman’s Days @ Naches Train Depot

Saturday the 9th – Rock Band Night @ Game & Grog

Saturday the 9th – 10th – Racing Rascals (Quarter Midgets of America) @ State Fair Raceway

SECOND WEEK OF SEPTEMBER EVENTS!

Sunday the 10th – Free Movie Night @ The Chainsaw Cat

Tuesday the 12th – Open Mic Comedy @ Bill’s Place

Wednesday the 13th – Suds Against Suicide (Fundraiser Concert) @ The Chainsaw Cat

Thursday the 14th – Open Mic Comedy @ The Chainsaw Cat

Thursday the 14th – Weekly Commander Tournament @ Game & Grog

Friday the 15th – College Radio w/Cockaphonix & Soma @ The Chainsaw Cat

Friday the 15th – M-Status (The Summer Mix-Tape) @ The Seasons Performance Hall

Friday the 15th – 16th – No rhyme or Reason Country Market @ Stewart Park in Zillah

Saturday the 16th – Funko Pop N Trade @ Funko Junkies (12 N 10th Ave. Yakima)

Sunday the 17th – Multi Author Signing @ Encore Books

Sunday the 17th – Trivia Brunch in the Bistro @ The Seasons Performance Hall

THIRD WEEK OF SEPTEMBER EVENTS!

Wednesday the 20th – Yakima Town Hall: Bob Woodward @ The Capitol Theatre

Thursday the 21th – Open Mic Comedy @ The Chainsaw Cat

Thursday the 21th – Weekly Commander Tournament @ Game & Grog

Friday the 22nd – October 1st – Central Washington State Fair @ Yakima Fairgrounds

Saturday the 23rd – Yakima Symphony Orchestra: Mosaico Mexicano @ The Capitol Theatre

Saturday the 23th – Rock Band Night @ Game & Grog

Saturday the 23rd – Odyssy, Pastel Motel, Anavanam, Owls & Aliens @ The Chainsaw Cat

Saturday the 23rd – 24th – Monster Trucks @ CWSF Grandstand

FOURTH WEEK OF SEPTEMBER EVENTS!

Sunday the 24th – Free Movie Night @ The Chainsaw Cat

Tuesday the 26th – Open Mic Comedy @ Bill’s Place

Tuesday the 26th – Chris Lane @ CWSF Main Stage

Tuesday the 26th – Ink Trails & Wilderness Tales w/Jim Christensen @ Yakima Area Arboretum

Wednesday the 27th – Jeremy Camp @ CWSF Main Stage

Thursday the 28th – Weekly Commander Tournament @ Game & Grog

Thursday the 28th – Jeff Allen Comedy @ CWSF Main Stage

Thursday the 28th – “The Harvest Hootenanny” concert @ The Seasons Performance Hall

Thursday the 28th – Open Mic Comedy @ The Chainsaw Cat

Friday the 29th – Yogoman Burning Band @ The Seasons Performance Hall

Friday the 29th – 38 Special @ CWSF Main Stage

Saturday the 30th – Rock Band Night @ Game & Grog

Saturday the 30th – Broncs, Barrels, and Bulls @ CWSF Grandstand

Saturday the 30th – Queensryche w/Slaughter @ CWSF Main Stage

Saturday the 30th – Holly Pyle & Dmitri Matheny (Bossa Nova & Beyond) @ The Seasons Performance Hall

Saturday the 30th – Beardfest 2023 @ Bearded Monkey

Saturday the 30th – Gin Mill Preacher @ The Hopyard

WHAT DID WE MISS IN SEPTEMBER?

There you have it, something for everyone. If you’re more of a homebody and relish cabin fever, check out the Yakima Library! They’ve waived the late fees, earlier this year and there is so much more than books there to enjoy. If you know of an event that has slipped passed our radar (which I'm sure there are many), please tap the app and let us know.

The Biggest Disasters Possible in Washington State

