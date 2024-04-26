Yakima County 3rd Highest In Washington For Unemployment

It's hard to believe that our unemployment rate is so high, especially when you see so many businesses with signs that say "Now Hiring".

It's also frustrating when you're standing in the checkout line, and there's only one clerk.

Sure there are self-checkouts, but to me, that's part of the problem.

Cost of living is raising, wages are not, and when they are, companies are downsizing and automating.

Add to that the drug epidemic and mental health and depression issues, people are fed up and don't want to, or can't work.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its unemployment summary from March of this year, and Yakima was the third highest at 8.1%. Ferry County and Wahkiakum were higher at 11.9% and 8.6% respectively, as reported by KIMA.

city of Yakima washington. Graphic of a graph arrow going up with the word unemployment. Canva loading...

How Are Unemployment Rates Calculated?

I always believed that unemployment was calculated by the amount of people collecting unemployment.

But how could that be accurate, considering people whose benefits run out, or those who simply do not file for the benefits?

According to BLS.gov, a monthly survey is conducted by the government called the Current Population Survey.

The U.S. Census Bureau uses the CPS in a selected area of a state and county. In their survey questions, households with employed and unemployed adults is an area of interest.

Get our free mobile app

Are you unemployed? Are you having a hard time finding work or getting your unemployment benefits? Tap the App and tell us your story.

11 Very Popular Jobs in Washington State

Washington State's Billionaires Most of us can't fathom a billion dollars - but these residents of Washington State can. They have been acknowledged on the Forbes 2024 Billionaires list . I'm sure you'll recognize the first - but do you recognize them all? Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

TRENDING NOW: