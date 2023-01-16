Deputies Nab Car Thieves And Prowler Using Car Jack In Break In

BCSO BCSO loading...

Benton County Deputies were busy over the weekend, with vehicle thefts, DUI and a weird car prowl

Suspect tries using a strange item to break into a car

Benton County Deputies found an usual method being used to try to break into a car.

But first, two juveniles were arrested in Finley for allegedly trying to steal a Ford Edge, however, thanks to tips from the public, it was located and returned to the owner even before they knew it had been taken. The two youth are in custody.

Also, two drivers were arrested in separate DUI incidents.

But the unusual case was near the East Lechelt Road Boat Launch in Finley. Deputies say near the launch, officers on patrol interrupted a would-be car prowler, who was trying to use a small bottle jack to pry open the doors of a vehicle.

A bottle jack is a small auto jack used to lift up vehicles a short distance. The suspect, according to deputies, was trying to steal a toolbox from the vehicle.

One of the images provided by the BCSO shows the open trunk of the vehicle and the jack used to pry it. The suspect is in the Benton County jail.