WSU Researchers Looking For RUM Taste Testers!

The old saying is “beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” When alcohol is involved, the phrase becomes “beauty is in the eye of the beer holder.” But the more you drink, the more it turns into “She’s a beauty; hold my beer.” But enough about last weekend. We need you to help out WSU with an extraordinary project; yes, it deals with alcohol!

When I heard about this, I immediately reacted, “BOOOOOOZE & COOOOOOUGS? Sign Me Up!” Then, the more I realized that this was something serious, I was still interested, but I am now taking it seriously!

Washington State University researchers are looking for a few good people to help taste test… SPICED RUM!

What are the qualifications to be a WSU taste tester?

So you think you have what it takes? Well, there are a few requirements even to be considered for this elite taste-testing, pallet-abusing rum, rum-ravaging group of taste testers! Participants must be 21 or older but no older than 55. Oh, and you have to enjoy rum and Coke. If you’re a Pepsi man… no dice! (Well, probably some dice, but still).

What Will I Get If I Am Picked For The WSU Taste Testing Panel?

If you are one of the lucky few to be asked to join, you’ll score an $8 gift card to Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe (2033 Ferdinand’s LN, Pullman, WA). & you’ll get rum and Coke to drink/taste test.



When Will Can I Put My Taste Buds To Work For WSU?

Clear your calendar for Thursday, November 30th (the day of the spiced rum testing) and however much time you may need to get to Pullman, Washington.

Does the WSU Taste Testing Job Come With Any Benefits?

It really depends on how well you handle your rum and Coke. Otherwise, no.



How Do I Apply To Taste Test Spiced Rum for WSU?

If you think you have what it takes and are interested, you can email bvixie@wsu.edu. If you are selected, please... taste test responsibly.



