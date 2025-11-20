Could some of the best Mac and Cheese in the world be found right here in Washington? According to food experts, yes, yes it can!

Taste Is Subjective, But Who Doesn't Love Mac & Cheese

I'm a very odd duck. No, it is not that I don't like Mac and Cheese; it's the fact that I didn't have the deliciousness of Mac and Cheese until I was well into adulthood. Yeah, I'm not lying, the first time I have ever eaten Mac and Cheese, to the best of my memory, wasn't until I was in my early 20s.

plate of mac and cheese Alexandra Tran via Unsplash loading...

My mother made it for my brother (who is six and a half years older than me) quite often. So much so that by the time I came around, my brother had grown to not like it, so we never ate it.

Once when I was young, I had tasted pasta salad, and the cold noodles and overall texture and taste just grossed me out. Thinking that that was all Mac and Cheese was, I avoided it.

READ MORE: Is Cheese Messing With Your Dreams, Giving You Nightmares?

It wasn't until a relationship that I was in when I was around 23 years old, that she had made Mac and Cheese from scratch and forced me to have some. "Oh my, is this what I was missing all this time?"

When I was talking to my brother about it, that is when he told me why we never ate it growing up. He also showed me the art of adding ketchup to it and making what he called 'Hobo Spaghetti'.

Brian Stephenson Brian Stephenson loading...

Is this 'Hobo Spaghetti' the best Mac and Cheese in Washington? Oh no, at least not according to the experts at Taste Atlas.

The Best Mac And Cheese In Washington

Not only is this the best Mac and Cheese in Washington, but according to experts, it is the 3rd best in the entire world!

The Mac and Cheese I'm talking about was quoted by such food experts as Marth Stewart, saying:

"It's a bold claim, but this mac n' cheese from Kurt Beecher Dammeier's Pure Flavor cookbook might be the world's Best."

You read that right, Beecher's Handmade Cheese, located at Pike Place in Seattle, Washington, is the best in Washington, and one of the top 3 in the world.

Only two others beat it out: The Eagle OTR in Cincinnati and Cochon Butcher from New Orleans.

Have you tried it? What is your favorite Mac and Cheese? How do you feel about 'Hobo Spaghetti'? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Here's the signature side dish from each state Stacker researched U.S. trends and cultural influences to determine the signature side dish from all 50 states that everyone should try once. Gallery Credit: Stacker



