From A Trailer To Thriving Washington Business!

This past Saturday at the Yakima Humane Society's first ever Summer Bash, there were many great vendors there. Chillin' Honu Shave Ice, Anita's Sabor Latino Restaurant, Slushcart, Crave Ink of Yakima, Farmgirl Pickings, WIRED by Joanne Clark, (to name a few) but the one that really blew me away was Pitch & Pine Coffee!

At first glance, you see a trailer that is selling coffee. Kind of like a taco truck, but the more you look at it, the more the details just start popping! I was so impressed with this trailer turned business, I talked to the owner Alfonzo Arellano about Pitch & Pine Coffee and the business on wheels.

"I purchased a bare bones travel trailer from a lady in town and started renovating it into a mobile coffee bar that I've been taking to businesses and events all over Yakima."

- Alfonzo Arellano

He said it took him about a year to get the trailer cleaned up, rebuilt, and up to code and that he's been operating Pitch & Pine Coffee for just about 6 months.

Other coffee shops are at a fixed location, and coffee trucks, like CoffeeNow, tend to take orders, make your coffee and then deliver it to you, but to the best of my knowledge, Pitch & Pine Coffee is the only trailer, that will set up shop at a location and serve drinks for the duration.

Asking Alfonzo about his history in the "coffee game" and he joyfully answered:

"I'm born and raised in Yakima and have been a barista for 10 years and started this project about a year ago. It's been quite learning adventure, but a labor of love."

- Alfonzo Arellano

For more on Pitch & Pine Coffee, check out their Facebook Page and Instagram!

