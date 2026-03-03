That dreaded time of year is almost upon us, the time when we all lose an hour of our lives for no good reason (nowadays). It can wreak havoc on your sleep, health, and life, but there are ways to lessen it and prepare for the new schedule. We have those tips below.

Will Daylight Saving Time Ever Go Away In Washington?

I have yet to hear anyone in Washington or Oregon love the time change. Sure, gaining an hour of sleep in the fall is nice, but losing it in the spring isn’t worth it.

From my memory, there have been several talks about getting rid of the time change, but in order to do so, we need the federal government’s approval. I’ve written about the nitty-gritty of the approval in the past, but when it comes down to it.

Washington can stop doing the time change without federal approval if we stay on Standard Time.

Washington can stop doing the time change WITH federal approval if we stay on Daylight Saving Time.

Federal approval will only be given if California, Oregon, and Washington all agree.

And from what I’ve understood, all have agreed, but no one will take the steps to move it for federal approval.

So, until that happens, what can we do? We prepare.

What tips do you have on adjusting to a time change? Do you just deal with it and be sleepy, or go hardcore and just stay awake 23 hours straight (or 25 depending on the time of year)? Tap the App and let us know how you handle it.

Until then, have a laugh with this fake movie trailer!