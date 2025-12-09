An unusual object was spotted in the skies in the Pacific Northwest, and luckily for all of us, a motorist was quick enough to capture some video of it and share it with the world. Check out the video and our thoughts below.

In The Fall & Winter Skies

Usually, this time of year, when we look up to the sky, we’re looking for planes, non-south flying birds, and perhaps Santa. But because of the fall and winter seasons, we usually see clouds, and that’s what makes this video even more strange.

gas station sign with a UFO on it. Michael Herren via Unsplash loading...

“I could see this thing flying around, I didn’t really know what I was looking at.” – Tyson Wilson.

Monday, November 24th, Tyson Wilson was driving in Kelowna (Canada) and noticed a weird reflection in his windshield. He pulled over to get a better look and snagged some bizarre video (below).

Our Take On The Video

At first viewing, I didn’t know what I was looking at or for. To be honest, I thought my screen was dirty; that’s what I was focusing on, and then I saw the weird shadow going in and out of the clouds.

Clearly something is up there, meaning it’s an object, it’s flying, and since we don’t know what it is, it’s unidentified, so there for a UFO by the classic example.

Is it being controlled by an alien race? Maybe, even though 3I/ATLAS turned out to be a bust, it doesn’t mean there isn’t something still watching us, and hiding behind the clouds does make a pretty epic camouflage.

What Do You Think?

Originally, Wilson didn’t want to come forward (for understandable reasons), but his curiosity got the better of him, according to Castanet.net. Since hitting the internet, guesses have been all over the place on the UFO (or UAP for those who like the new definition), from an alien craft, to a government project, to a swarm of birds.

What do you think? Tap the App and let us know.

