The Top Medical Questions Oregon Is Googling

There is a saying, "The only dumb question is the one that is never asked."

If that quote is true, then my parents and teachers have some apologizing to do (although I'm sure my being a smart-aleck never helped).

For the questions that we need the answers to, if no one is around that we trust to give us knowledge, we head to the internet. "To The Google!" I've yelled a time or two in my house.

Google is great for answers, but we must practice caution when searching for medical information.

One wrong click, and you're heading down a rabbit hole that starts with an ingrown toenail and leads to the need for a frontal lobotomy.



When it comes to searching for medical issues and asking the questions you might be apprehensive to ask someone else, know that you're not alone.

Soliant.com analyzed Google search data from each state and calculated the top medical questions. So, if you think you're the only one with these on your mind... think again.

The Top Medical Questions Asked Online In Oregon

Why are my feet swollen?

Google’s top answer comes from Mount Sinai (MountSinai.org):

feet and legs with words Canva loading...

How to stop ear ringing?

Google's top answer comes from Johns Hopkins Medicine (HopkinsMedicine.org)

man holding his ears, and words over the image of the man canva loading...

What medical questions have you asked Google, and were the results helpful or did you use another search engine or give up all together? Tap the App and let us know.

