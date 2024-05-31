Fire Causes Power Outages All Over The Yakima Valley

Areas of the Yakima Valley was hit with wide spread power outages Thursday afternoon.

Official reports have yet to be released on the causes, but it is widely believed to be due to fires above and around Terrace Heights.

Outages started being reported around 5:30 pm with many of the local radio and television stations being knocked off the air.

Some of them came back on to resume broadcasting, where as others are like many residents and remain without power (at the time of this writing).

Canva Canva loading...

According to the Watch Duty Fire App, The Marsh Road Fire is active (as of 7:15 pm 5/30/24) consuming up to 200 acres, but is reported to be 100% contained.

Watch Duty Fire App Watch Duty Fire App loading...

In situations like this, all we can do is sit and wait, and keep our fingers crossed for emergency crews to take care of the situation.

If you have planned a head, then you are good to go. Some of the prep you can do for a power outage includes having flash lights and candles handy.

Blankets during the winter months.

Canva Canva loading...

Know where you first aid kit is, in case of an accident.

Have snack foods ready.

And if you have notice, try to keep any electronic devices charged (that can be your source for light and of course, communication).

As soon as we know more information, we will let you know. If you have any information, feel free to Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app

14 Must Have Life Saving Items Protecting You During a Power Outage Thanks to Idaho Power for providing this list. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

16 Items That Should Be in Your Car in Case of a Road Emergency Let's face it, road conditions and weather can cause some serious roadside issues and if you're unprepared, you could be left stranded, cold, hungry, and without help. Here are 15 items that should be in your vehicle in the event you're facing an emergency. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow