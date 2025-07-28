Imagine this: you’re out camping with your buddy in some of Washington’s beautiful forests. The day is coming to an end, and you and your friend are sitting back at your campsite, talking and relaxing, when you notice something strange a little ways away from you across the river.

You grab your binoculars, and your jaw drops at the sight you see before you, the elusive Sasquatch!

That is what happened to two Washington campers late last month at the Wenatchee River!

Rylan Snider reported to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization about his and his friend’s visual encounter on Thursday, June 26th, while out on a camping trip.

According to Snider, the creature they spotted was standing upright on two feet, around 8 to 10 feet tall, and had reddish-brown, dark hair over its entire body, excluding its face and hands.

The (alleged) Bigfoot moved through the brush before spotting the campers looking at it. Snider stated that the possible Sasquatch turned its face towards him, showing a “very ape-like” face with a flat nose, and then quickly ran away on two legs.

Unfortunately, Snider did not have his phone or a camera to help capture evidence, and he said that an unexpected and sudden illness prevented him from exploring the area to look for signs of the creature’s presence, but he hopes to go back and revisit the spot.

What do you think Snider and his buddy saw while camping at the Wenatchee River? Bigfoot, bear, alien, some other animal? Do you think their eyes could have been playing tricks, or, with the lack of evidence, do you think they’re just looking for 15 seconds of fame? Tap the App and let us know your thoughts.

