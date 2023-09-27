With less than a week left at this year's Central Washington State Fair, you still have time to check out all of the great attractions that has been brought to the valley! Of course you've heard about the big exhibits and shows that go on in the fair grounds, but what about inside the SunDome?

The entertainment at the fair is truly Fun For All, between music and comedy concerts and shows, monster trucks and rodeos, reptiles and butterflies, there is plenty to see and do on the outside. But one of the biggest draws for the fair is all of the different vendors that set up shop inside the Yakima Valley Sundome!

Hometown Market Place Sundome CWSF tsm/RC loading...

I know, for me and my family, these vendors are one of my personal highlights. A few years ago I got hooked on collecting die-cast metal cars because of a certain vendor (sadly, I did not see him this year, which is okay since to the best of my knowledge there hasn't been a new Batmobile in a while). But there are plenty of great booths to shop, learn, eat at, and experience inside the SunDome. Keep scrolling to see all that we saw!

2023 Central Washington State Fair- Yakima Sundome Booths! Here is a quick glance at the booths setup inside the Yakima Sundome at the 2023 Central Washington State Fair! If we missed taking a picture of your booth, or did not know the proper name of your business, my apologies, it was not on purpose. There are so many great things to see and interact with at this years fair!

While talking to Carrie Yates of the Valhalla Farm & Gardens booth, she told me how mid-fair week, many of the spots in the "Hometown Marketplace" will swap out for new vendors.

"It was a lot of work, but we've had a great time!" - Carrie Yates

With vendors swapping out inside the SunDome, I assume it allows for more local vendors a chance at the fair exposure, and also gives fair goers all the more reason to come back, again and again.

Central Washington State Fair Central Washington State Fair loading...

