These Are the Tallest Buildings in Washington State
15 of WA's Most Impressive and Tallest Buildings
Discover Washington’s most impressive skylines, from Seattle to Wenatchee, in this quick guide to some of the state’s tallest buildings. (See the gallery below!)
Whenever I visit a city, I like to explore the downtown areas and find the tallest buildings, admire the Washington architecture, and check out some of the popular tourist attractions. If you find yourself mesmerized by skylines in cities like, say, Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, and the like, you’re in for a treat as I explore some of the tallest buildings in Washington.
A city doesn’t have to have huge skyscrapers to have an interesting skyline. Take for instance the small towns of Wenatchee, Yakima, and Ellensburg. Their tallest buildings range from historical landmarks to apartment buildings.
Rainier Square is one of the tallest buildings in the Seattle skyline, but it is only the second tallest building in Seattle.
THE OLDEST TALLEST BUILDING IN WASHINGTON STATE
You will find the oldest tallest building in Washington state in Ellensburg. It is on the National Register of Historic Places list, too!
THE NEWEST TALLEST BUILDING IN WASHINGTON STATE
Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on one of Washington state’s newest tallest buildings, which is located in Bellevue.
WHICH CITIES HAVE THE TALLEST BUILDINGS IN WASHINGTON STATE?
Let’s look at the tallest buildings in Washington state in several of its interesting cities. Cities in this list include: Seattle, Spokane, Yakima, Bellingham, Richland, Bellevue, Ellensburg, Pullman, Tacoma, Vancouver, Kent, Everett, Renton, Olympia, and Wenatchee. There are so many more of the tallest buildings that could be included in my list, but I’d be here all day, ha!
Up, Up, and Away: 15 of Washington State's Tallest Buildings
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
SEE ALSO: 42 Famous Alumni from Washington State High Schools
Report a typo or correction
Got a news tip? Email us here.
TRENDING STORIES:
The Most Beautiful Town in Washington State
King County Restaurants That Failed 2023 Health Inspection So Far
5 Cozy WA State Cities That Make You Feel Like You're in Europe
Do You Remember These Nostalgic '90s Cartoons?
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman
VHS Tapes That Sold For Shocking Amounts of Money
LOOK: How Many of These Iconic '90s Shampoos Do YOU Remember?
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy