These Are the Tallest Buildings in Washington State

15 of WA's Most Impressive and Tallest Buildings

Discover Washington’s most impressive skylines, from Seattle to Wenatchee, in this quick guide to some of the state’s tallest buildings. (See the gallery below!)

Whenever I visit a city, I like to explore the downtown areas and find the tallest buildings, admire the Washington architecture, and check out some of the popular tourist attractions. If you find yourself mesmerized by skylines in cities like, say, Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, and the like, you’re in for a treat as I explore some of the tallest buildings in Washington.

A city doesn’t have to have huge skyscrapers to have an interesting skyline. Take for instance the small towns of Wenatchee, Yakima, and Ellensburg. Their tallest buildings range from historical landmarks to apartment buildings.

Rainier Square is one of the tallest buildings in the Seattle skyline, but it is only the second tallest building in Seattle.

THE OLDEST TALLEST BUILDING IN WASHINGTON STATE

You will find the oldest tallest building in Washington state in Ellensburg. It is on the National Register of Historic Places list, too!

THE NEWEST TALLEST BUILDING IN WASHINGTON STATE

Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on one of Washington state’s newest tallest buildings, which is located in Bellevue.

WHICH CITIES HAVE THE TALLEST BUILDINGS IN WASHINGTON STATE?

Let’s look at the tallest buildings in Washington state in several of its interesting cities. Cities in this list include: Seattle, Spokane, Yakima, Bellingham, Richland, Bellevue, Ellensburg, Pullman, Tacoma, Vancouver, Kent, Everett, Renton, Olympia, and Wenatchee. There are so many more of the tallest buildings that could be included in my list, but I’d be here all day, ha!

Up, Up, and Away: 15 of Washington State's Tallest Buildings

