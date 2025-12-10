Usually the Yakima River hits its highest levels with spring runoff, but this December, massive rain is not helping.

Atmospheric river creating flood hazards all over WA

Authorities say residents near the Yakima River should prepare for possibly the worst flooding in 30 years.

Advisories were posted Tuesday December 9 and expected to last for at least a couple of days. The warning extends from Benton City to the confluence of the Yakima with the Columbia at the Delta area.

The river is expected to reach a level of anywhere from 14.45 to 15.8 feet (above normal water levels) by Friday, which would be the highest since it hit 20 feet in 1996. If it hits 13 feet it will overlap its banks and flooding is expected to flood the West Richland Golf Course, and some road areas including Jones, Hyde and Kingston Roads in West Richland. The picture with our story shows the 2009 flood and what it did to the West Richland Golf Course (Benton County EMS Photo)

Get our free mobile app

According to Yakima Community online, the river has hit significant flood stage 47 times with the biggest flood ever recorded in 1933 when the highest recorded water level was 17.7 feet above normal levels. That was further upstream toward Yakima.

Typically, the river usually floods in spring, due to warming temps and runoff, but there have been some significant winter floods, like the one coming our way.

The National Weather Service issued the warnings, and there are also warnings for the Naches and other rivers further up in the county. According to the NWS:

- "Flooding has already been reported along the Naches and Yakima Rivers. More rain is expected to occur through the week, with heavy rain expected to fall over the Cascades the remainder of Tuesday into Wednesday"