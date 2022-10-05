Washington State Hospitals Struggling Financially

(Seattle, WA)  --  Washington state hospitals are struggling financially.  According to the latest financial survey, hospitals across the state lost nearly two-billion dollars in the first half of 2022.  The survey shows operating revenue increased by four-percent in the first six months of this year compared to 2021, but expenses went up by 11-percent over the same time period.  The Washington State Hospital Association says the financial outlook isn't sustainable and that revenue isn't keeping up with escalating costs.

