Yakima Man Gets 10 Years for Selling ‘Pounds’ of Meth, Fentanyl

A Yakima, WA man will spend ten years in Federal prison for his role in a large drug scheme run out of his home.

The man pleads guilty to distribution charges

According to the US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA, 36-year-old Jesse Lee Johnson was running the drug ring out of cohort Ronald Lee Ralston's home in Selah.

In 2023, the FBI established information the two were running large-scale drug sales out of the home, and arranged to set up some buys using a confidential informant.

According to the US Attorney's Office:

"On May 4, 2023, the informant arrived at the home and tried to purchase methamphetamine from Ralston. However, Ralston said the methamphetamine he had on hand was spoken for and not for sale. While no sale took place that day, Ralston and Johnson were captured on video discussing future drug sales."

Authorities say the sale that took place later in June involved over a pound of meth, and 2,000 Fentanyl pills, a subsequent raid on Ralston's home turned up another 1.5 pounds of meth, firearms, other controlled substances, and cash.

Ralston was sentenced earlier in February to 138 months in Federal prison.