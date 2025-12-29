X-Mas Day I-5 WSP Carjacker Admits Meth Use

A man nailed for stealing a WSP utility vehicle and going for a joyride admitted drug use.

The man was finally captured

Christmas Day around 11 AM, a man was seen walking on I-5 on the left shoulder of the freeway, not far from the Lake City Way off-ramp. When Officers contacted him about being on the 'wrong' side of the highway, and unsafe pedestrian traffic, he agreed to cross I-5 then exit at Northgate.

However, he crossed the road, then ran up to an unmarked WSP utility vehicle, opened the door, and yanked the female driver out of the car. He then sped off, leading Officers on a wild chase for several miles.

The driver left the freeway, then re-entered I-5 and was swerving due to heavy rain and a lot of water on the road.

A WSP Trooper was able to use a pit maneuver to stop the man in Snohomish County. Several vehicles pinned him in so he could not drive off. Several Seattle PD Officers had joined the chase, and the man was tased as he exited the car.

Authorities said he had dilated pupils, was dazed and confused, and they found two glass pipes with a burned material inside. The man later admitted he'd smoked meth.

His next court appearance is set for Tuesday. He's facing multiple charges.