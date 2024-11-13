Would WA State Land Purchase Affect HH Hills Wind Farm?

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has announced public comment on a variety of proposed land purchases over the next few months and years, and one of them caught our eye. The purpose of the purchases is to preserver wildlife areas, or offer improved mixed wildlife preservation and recreation opportunities.

DNR-WDFW proposing to purchase a 535-acre parcel in Horse Heaven Hills

WA State officials have published a list of the properties, and maps and photos. The Horse Heaven Hill purchase appears to be right at or along the spine of the hills, just south of Kennewick. But, that's also where the Scout Energy Windfarm project is going, unless a lawsuit can be filed by Tri-Cities Cares before December 2nd.

Gov. Inslee signed off on the massive 29-mile long line of wind turbines that would stretch from near Finley to Benton City.

The plan lists the wildlife and plantlife and other elements of the ecosystem, it appears the purchase would be intended to help preserve them.

We have reached out to DRN and DFW with questions about this proposed land purchase, and how it might interact or be affected by the wind project.