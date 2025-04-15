WA Democrats cut eight weeks from their own bill that would pay striking workers

(The Center Square) – In a dramatic turn, House Democrats passed a bill on Saturday that would force employers to pay striking workers for up to four weeks despite six lawmakers breaking from the majority to vote against it.

The proposal follows a high-profile strike against Boeing last year that lasted more than seven weeks. Sen. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, originally proposed Senate Bill 5041 to provide those on the picket line with up to 12 weeks of unemployment, but House Democrats had other plans.

While they rejected Republican proposals last month that would’ve reduced the benefits to four weeks, House Democrats passed their own amendment on Saturday to do just that. With six Democrats ultimately voting against the bill, final adoption might not come as easily as some hope.

Rep. Kristine Reeves, D-Federal Way, said her amendment reducing the benefits to four weeks was about striking a balance. She wants to support union families, but the state is also facing a $16 billion shortfall; Reeves said allowing 12 weeks may pit working families against each other.

“As we are working to make hard decisions about program cuts, … delaying implementation of early learning programs and child care programs,” Reeves said Saturday, “we are also fighting to ensure that striking workers have the opportunity to receive benefits to feed their families.”

Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, asked her peers to again reject the amendment that failed to make it out of committee last month. However, with the support of every Republican and a few Democrats, it passed, significantly impacting the extent of benefits that workers could receive.

Since the House passed amendments on Saturday, SB 5041 will return to the Senate floor for another vote before final adoption. Any additional change would also require House approval.

“Right now, we have two states that allow the workers to collect unemployment insurance for any reason,” Ortiz-Self said. “We have nine that allow it for unfair practices, and 13 red and blue states are considering this right now with a 26-week cap; 12 weeks was a compromise.”

She called it a battle between wealthy corporations and families living paycheck to paycheck.

Republicans argued that SB 5041, even under Reeves’ amendment, unfairly tilts the bargaining table toward striking workers at their employer’s expense. They believe the policy could lead to more costly negotiations due to the leverage workers would gain under this bill.

“We’ve heard that this would be paid for by the employers; sure, in some cases,” Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, said Saturday, “[but] there’s an entire other section of union that are public employees. They’re paid by you and I, Mr. Speaker; they’re paid by the taxpayers.”

Some Republicans warned the proposal would lead to more strikes, which they said would likely last around a month with these protections. Several groups representing the food and hospitality industries, the retail sector, and other areas of the economy have testified against the proposal.

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, compared picketing to a corrective balance in capitalist societies that allows “moral strength” and creates a sense of urgency. He said this bill replaces that notion with “moral hazard” and foots taxpayers with the bill.

“This proposal is not about unions, it’s not about employers, it’s not about corporations, it’s not even about the school districts, which could be wrecked financially by this,” Walsh said. “What this is about is making people who are not a party to the disagreement pay for the resolution.”

House lawmakers passed SB 5041 with a 52-43 vote. The bill now goes back to the Senate for further consideration. However, with the benefits now only at a third of what Senate Democrats approved last month, they’ll either need to settle or ramp up for a prolonged fight.