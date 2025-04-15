Tri-Cities Law Enforcement Partner To Create Project Guardian
Four law enforcement agencies in the Tri-Cities have come together to help protect some of the more vulnerable people in our community. Kennewick, Richland, Pasco, and West Richland Police Departments have partnered with ARC of the Tri-Cities for the creation of Project Guardian.
The idea behind Project Guardian is creating a resource to keep loved ones with special needs safe. The way that is accomplished is through information sharing.
Here is How The Program Works
It is 100% voluntary and there is absolutely no obligation for anyone to participate. If a family of a person with special needs chooses to enroll in Project Guardian, they would submit the following on behalf of their loved one with special needs:
- basic information (name, address, identifying characteristics, etc)
- a current digital photograph
- family emergency contact information
- other info to help LEOs if they encounter your loved one
While the four agencies are working in concert with ARC, they will all have their own database for their residents.
ARC has provided stickers to local law enforcement agencies to place on homes,
vehicles, and other locations to alert law enforcement that they may be contacting
someone enrolled in the program.
Why Is There A Need For The Program?
If a person has special needs it doesn't always present itself physically. That means an officer may not know if the person they are encountering has a disability. Knowing that going in helps the officer/responder immensely as they can best prepare how to contact said person. It also helps in preventing the encounter from having a negative result.
So...How Can I Get Involved?
Each city PD has their own link for registration, click on the city name below and you'll be directed to their website.
If you would like more information on the program itself, click here.
