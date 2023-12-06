Woman Semi-Driver Dies in Rural Crash near Ritzville

A 57-year-old woman semi-driver from Mesa, AZ died late Tuesday following a crash near Ritzville. This image from the Adams County Sheriff's Office was from near the scene.

Apparently, the semi was the only vehicle involved

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led up to the crash. Deputies were called to the intersection of North Paha-Packard Road and Dewald Road, not far from Ritzville, south of town.

The ACSO says reporting officers found the semi overturned at the intersection. Despite efforts from the ACSO, Washington State Patrol, and Adams County Fire District 1, the driver, identified as Paula Christine Hopper, did not survive her injuries and died at the scene.

No other information has been released, it appears the semi was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

