Woman Semi-Driver Dies in Rural Crash near Ritzville

Woman Semi-Driver Dies in Rural Crash near Ritzville

Fatal semi crash near Ritzville (ACSO)

A 57-year-old woman semi-driver from Mesa, AZ died late Tuesday following a crash near Ritzville. This image from the Adams County Sheriff's Office was from near the scene.

  Apparently, the semi was the only vehicle involved

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led up to the crash. Deputies were called to the intersection of North Paha-Packard Road and Dewald Road, not far from Ritzville, south of town.

The ACSO says reporting officers found the semi overturned at the intersection. Despite efforts from the ACSO, Washington State Patrol, and Adams County Fire District 1, the driver, identified as Paula Christine Hopper, did not survive her injuries and died at the scene.

No other information has been released, it appears the semi was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

LOOK: The longest highways in America

Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration. Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in

Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. 

Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

 

Filed Under: roads, sheriff, semi-truck, deputy, news, travel
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA