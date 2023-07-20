Woman Dies in Benton County Jail, Investigation Underway

An investigation is underway following the death of a female inmate at the Benton County Jail in Kennewick.

The woman was found unresponsive around 3:30 AM Thursday morning

According to the BCSO, Deputies were alerted by Corrections staff at the jail around 3:30 AM, for a female inmate who was found to be unresponsive.

Officials say staff members found her during a routine regular check at 3:25 AM. Workers immediately began performing CPR on the woman, and an AED (automated external defibrillator) was also utilized. This device allows for emergency shocking of a patient to restore their heartbeat. Paramedics were also dispatched to the jail.

However, despite these and other measures, the BCSO says the woman could not be revived.

Get our free mobile app

She had been arrested on a local charge and booked into the jail the day before, July 19th. No other information about the woman has been released. More details are expected to be released soon.