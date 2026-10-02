The plan is part of Ferguson's upcoming legislative 'wish-list' for the January session.

Imagine--WA Schools 'Locking Up' Your Child's Cellphone

Surrounded by like-minded Spokane School Administrators, and even some students, Friday, Oct. 2nd at Lewis and Clark HS, Governor Bob Ferguson outlined one of his "top" legislative priorities for next year.

According to national data, 31 states have some sort of school cellphone restrictions, 22 of them have districts with outright bans. Education Week says Washington DC has a student cell ban.

It's Important to Note the Kind of Cell Restrictions

Of the 31 states who have some sort of restrictions, not ALL have outright bans. Many Districts have found success in telling students to put the phone away in a backpack pocket, and if they are caught using it, then they face some sort of discipline. But many do not involve physically removing their phone.

While many states do have "see it take it" policies, where a student's phone is taken if they use during class, we could not find any state that has a "statewide" confiscation policy, which is apparently what Ferguson is proposing.

Ferguson's Office release claims WA State gets an F for cellphone policy, most likely due to lack of a consistent standard.

His Plan? Take Students' Phones Away From Them

According to Ferguson's proposal (from his informationi release):

"If students bring phones or smart devices to school, they must be stored away from the student, for example at the front desk, in a classroom caddy, or in lockable pouches" (bold added for emphasis).

The plan would make some exceptions for special needs or other students who may require access to a phone for medical reasons. It also notes that for one year, if it's passed, a student would not be suspended for breaking the rule. So, this implies that if a student is caught with an 'improper' cellphone, they will be suspended after that 'grace' period?

And, note the use of of the phrase "lockable pouches."

Most Teachers Have Been Able to Police the Issue Already

With our childlren's educational experience in the KSD, espeically Middle and HS, teachers instructed them to put the phone inside the backpack or a zippered location where it was hard to access, but they never came close to confiscation.

If a student was disruptive with phone, they were given "steps' and removed from class, like any other disruptve behavior. It worked. None of our kids ever told us about a kid who got popped for cellphone use during classtime.

Taking a Student's Phone Violates Rights?

Taking a studen'ts phone, which is private property, can result in the school being responsible if anything happens to it. And some critics question the practice due to privacy laws. It's one thing to ban and confiscate any kind of weapon in a school, but it's another to require a student to surrender private property. However, the law is rather murky, and tends to side with the schools if they pass confiscation rules.

The proposed bill would have to pass the Legislature, Democrats will create and sponsor it for Ferguson (as usually happens with either a Dem or a GOP Governor) and it would not go into effect until 2027.