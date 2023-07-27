‘Warning’ List Issued Over Gas Prices from State to State

Besides AAA, Gas Buddy has emerged over the years as a widely-used tool to track and monitor gas prices, as well as other travel trends. Now, they've issued a bit of a pump price warning.

State lines are danger zones for high gas jumps

Gas Buddy has published a warning for vacationing drivers and other summer travelers about which states can have big gas price jumps when you cross state lines.

If someone is traveling, for example, from Idaho to WA, they can expect massive price jumps as soon as they cross the border, because WA gas prices are the highest in the nation. Gas Buddy says this can be sticker shock to drivers, and they offered up a list to help motorists plan their stops, to save more money.

The ten adjoining states where drivers will see the biggest jumps include: (the cheaper state on the left)

Arizona California $1.05 /gal Idaho Washington $1.00 /gal Idaho Oregon $0.67 /gal Nevada California $0.64 /gal Oklahoma Colorado $0.64 /gal Kentucky Illinois $0.58 /gal Missouri Illinois $0.57 /gal Kansas Colorado $0.52 /gal Iowa Illinois $0.49 /gal Indiana Illinois $0.48 /gal

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in the article it's important for drivers to pay attention to their fuel stops because filling up in a more expensive state can add as much as $10 or more to a tank of gas.

WA gas prices began to rise steadily once the state's cap and trade carbon tax went into effect, and many experts believe the state average will be at or over $5.00 per gallon by year's end.